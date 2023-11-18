Ruthless India ready for date with history on Super Sunday

Ahmedabad: It’s a shootout, India versus Australia in the ICC Word Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday. As the teams criss-crossed the length and breadth of the country, the time has come for a contest between two teams which have played the highest level of cricket professionally.



This was the match-up for the final billed even before the World Cup had begun, India versus Australia. It’s hot in Ahmedabad and with the Prime Minister of India himself in attendance, this is more than just a cricket contest. There will be politicians, cine stars, glitterati, all among the 1,30,000 people present inside the stadium.

A 10/10 record for India makes them favourites. However, if you have looked at the reputation and records of the Aussies, they are fiercely combative. Two decades ago, the same two teams clashed in the final and Ricky Ponting walked away with the trophy.

As present captain Pat Cummins said at the press conference on Saturday, there is a big difference over what has transpired in two decades since 2003, when the Aussies won the trophy.

To be sure, in Pat Cummins, the Aussies have a captain who appears friendly but is a wonderful leader. For the Aussies to have won the Ashes and the ICC Test Championship final against India this year, it’s a clear sign of how strong they are. Their start in the World Cup was shaky, no doubt. But to win eight matches in a row inclusive of a tight semi-final against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday is proof the Aussies are no push-overs. If anything, they will like this underdog tag and be happy all the focus is on India.

Sample some of the stars they have in their ranks, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Steve Smith, all excellent batters, the Aussies are a forced to reckon with.

The pitch looks hard but the side batting first would be happy with 300 runs on the board. It may aid spin, where the Aussies are no weakling as Adam Zampa is a strong factor.

In pace bowling department, the Aussies have big guys who can rock the Indians.

After all, between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, even if they get one early wicket, the scoring rhythm can be broken.

A look at the Men in Blue, led by phlegmatic Rohit Sharma and driven by coach Rahul Dravid. The template used for this World Cup has caught all by surprise. Score run at a fast pace in the first 10 overs, bat deep and put up a big total. Rohit has ensured it will be a total team effort, no egos and the bonding among players will be like a family.

For all those who thought there was an ego clash between Rohit and former captain Virat Kohli, all that is hogwash. The way players have backed each other and performed has been sensational.

The only blip was Hardik Pandya getting injured. However, Hardik has hardly been missed as Mohd Shami has made this World Cup into his own theatre.

The SOS (Sultan Of Swing) has been a menace, and taking seven wickets in the semi-final against New Zealand was mind blowing stuff.

The batting has got such a solid touch, from the top till Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer to KL Rahul. Lower down as well, the Indian batting has great character as they have dominated the rival attack. Rahul has been a brilliant performer as a wicket-keeper as well and very important in taking the DRS (Decision Review System).

The Indian pace attack spear headed by Jasprit Bumrah knows how to rock the rivals. To use just five bowlers with two potent spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav has provided a lethal touch.

Will R.Ashwin be included is being debated, but there is no logic in disturbing a well settled team – Playing XI.

Indeed, the atmosphere will be electrifying. A crowd of 1,30,000, all in blue, cheering for India, will be a great sight. There will be billions cheering in front of TV sets and gizmos.

India won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011. The way they have performed in the 2023 edition defies how a team peaks and then can have a “low.” What’s most sensational in the campaign since October is how Rohit Sharama has shown leadership which looks simple but is cunning. Will he finish on a high?

The bull run has been awesome. The world is watching India in all ways as the World Cup has been a super-hit every which way.