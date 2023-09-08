Russian strike kills policeman, injures 52 others in central Ukraine

Kyiv: A Russian missile attack Friday on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown in central Ukraine killed one policeman and injured at least 52 others, emergency officials said, while another attack in the southern Kherson region killed three people.

The strikes were among multiple Russian attacks across the country overnight, officials said. The strikes came days after 16 people were killed in a Russian attack on a market in eastern Ukraine and drone debris was found in Romania . That sparked fears among local residents that the war could spread into the NATO-member country bordering Ukraine.

Ten buildings were damaged in the attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih Friday.