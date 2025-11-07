Rudrankksh hunts for glory

new delhi: Three years after being crowned world champion, men’s 10m air rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil will return to his favourite range in Cairo, aiming for more glory when the ISSF World Championships (Rifle/Pistol) begins on Saturday.

India has sent a strong contingent for the prestigious event, with the likes of double Olympic bronze-medallist in Paris, pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, the immensely talented Suruchi Inder Singh, 50m rifle stalwart Anjum Moudgil and the reigning Asian champion in 50m rifle 3-positions Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar being a part of the strong group.

However, Rudrankksh will be the marksman to watch, having made a huge impact at the 2022 World Championships in Cairo by becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra (2006, Zagreb) to win the 10m air rifle gold and showcase his exceptional talent.

The Thane shooter, who was still a teenager when he became world champion, is now among the country’s leading 10m air rifle exponents.

After the disappointment of missing qualification for the Paris Olympics last year, he will be eager to reassert his dominance at a venue that has brought him immense success — having won the President’s Cup gold in 2022 and two top-podium finishes in

the men’s individual.