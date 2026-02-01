Rs 500 cr boost for sports goods; Khelo India stays Budget priority

new delhi: The sports goods manufacturing sector emerged as a major beneficiary with a first-time allocation of Rs 500 crore as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ allocation was hiked by over Rs 1000 crore in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Sunday.

The overall budget allocation for the ministry was Rs 4479.88 crore, an increase of Rs 1133.34 crore from the 2025-26 revised allocation of Rs 3346.54 crore.

The allocation for Sports Authority of India (SAI), the nodal body for the conduct of national camps and logistical arrangements for athletes’ training, was enhanced from Rs 880 crore to Rs 917.38 crore.

SAI is also responsible for maintaining and utilising stadia across the country.

The National Dope Testing Laboratory and National Anti-Doping Agency’s budget, however, got reduced from Rs 28.55 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 23 crore and from Rs 24.30 crore to Rs 20.30 crore respectively.

Sitharaman emphasised on India’s potential to emerge as a global hub for high quality and affordable sports goods in her speech, endorsing the view held by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya since taking charge. “I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences,” she said during her budget speech.

The previous budgets did not have any provision relating to sports goods sector. The Sports Ministry welcomed the allocation and said a detailed plan would be made to ensure support for the industry.

The initiative is likely to boost sports goods manufacturing start-ups in the country under the ‘Make in India’ scheme.