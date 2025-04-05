Royals take on Punjab

Mullanpur: An out-of-sorts Yashasvi Jaiswal would want his on-field exploits to make headlines rather than his off-field decisions as Rajasthan Royals, led by regular skipper Sanju Samson, will aim to keep a marauding Punjab Kings batting lineup in check in their IPL clash here on Saturday.

Jaiswal, Indian batting's heir apparent to Virat Kohli, recently made news for switching from Mumbai to Goa reportedly due to differences and ego clashes with an ageing, out-of-favour India star in his state team.

The stylish left-hander has also looked scratchy in his three knocks with scores of 1, 29 and 4 and is expected to shoulder a lot more responsibility in this line-up where Samson does most of the heavy-lifting.

One reason for Jaiswal’s poor form could be the lack of game time since his ODI debut against England in February, after which he was dropped from the Indian Champions Trophy squad.

It also remains unclear how Jaiswal has taken Rajasthan Royals’ decision to appoint Riyan Parag as the stand-in skipper, despite the Assamese all-rounder not even being close to him in terms of sheer cricketing quality.

That Jaiswal is desperate for bigger leadership role in national and IPL set-up has become an open secret after his Goa switch but every move will prove to be counter-productive if he doesn’t get back among runs quickly. In IPL universe, the form can turn from bad to worse in no time.

Also in the three matches that Riyan led the side, no one exactly saw any special leadership spark which would make him stand out despite his relative

inexperience.