Royal prodigy does it again

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals closed their woeful 2025 IPL season with a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings after prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi paved the way with a mature 57-run knock in an inconsequential contest here Tuesday.

The find of the season for Royals in an otherwise forgettable season, the 14-year old Suryavanshi once again put on display a fearless show during his 33-ball knock as his side overhauled a target of 188 with remarkable ease. Yashasvi Jaiswal had set the tone for the chase with a fiery 36 and Suryavanshi carried forward the good work with his impressive knock.

Jaiswal, before being castled by Anshul Kamboj, was severe on Khaleed Ahmed, creaming off 18 runs from the pacer’s second over while providing a rollicking start to his side.

Suryavanshi was watchful initially but never allowed the balls in his zone to go unpunished, and even a seasoned campaigner like Ravindra Jadeja could not contain him.

He sent the ball soaring into the stands off Jadeja twice and completed his half-century with his fourth six, that came off spinner Noor Ahmad.

With skipper Sanju Samon (41) he raised a match-winning 98-run stand for the second wicket. The skipper was playing second fiddle to the teenager.

Brief scores: CSK: 187/8 in (Mhatre 43, Brevis 42; Madhwal 3/29, Charak 3/47); RR: 188/4 in 17.1 overs (Suryavanshi 57; Ashwin 2/41).