Royal ‘harakiri’ puts Sunrisers in IPL final

Chennai: Rajasthan Royals’ talented young pretenders miserably failed in a ‘Slow Track Test’ as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s unfancied spin twins Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed spun a web to set-up a 36-run win in the Qualifier 2 and an IPL summit date with Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday.

The title clash will be played here on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 176, Royals were restricted to 139 for 7 ensuring a third IPL final for SRH after 2016 and 2018.

On a slow track that offered significant turn and grip as the evening progressed and no dew to help batters, Abhishek (2/24 in 4 overs) and Shahbaz (3/23 in 4 overs) forced the Yashasvi Jaiswals, Sanju Samsons and Riyan Parags to press the unwanted ‘Harakiri button’ in 15 minutes of pure brain fade that ended their hopes of a third final. Their combined figures of 5 for 47 in 8 overs completely overshadowed the celebrated duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (0/43 in 4 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/34 in 4 overs), who gave away 77 runs in their quota of overs.

That difference also became the difference between the two sides eventually. From a comfortable 65 for 1 in 7.4 overs, it suddenly became 79 for 5 by the end of the 12th over.

Abhishek, who had bowled only three overs in 15 games prior this night, suddenly got the ball to dip and turn while Shahbaz’s deliveries gripped and one such saw the back of Samson, who waited for an eternity to pull over the cow corner.

Jaiswal and for that matter Parag also couldn’t simply get the distance as the ball stopped on them. The humidity was around 80 percent and hence the absence of dew only made matters worse.

Dhruv Jurel (56 not out off 35 balls) tried his bit but save Jaiswal (42 off 21 balls) all others flattered to deceive.

It must be mentioned that the highly-rated Samson, again failed to score on days when it mattered. Samson’s failures on big days have been his biggest undoing and Royals expected a much better effort from their skipper.

It was imperative after Sandeep Sharma, the master operator on tacky surfaces, put his skill-sets to optimum use while restricting Hyderabad to a decent yet manageable 175 for 9.

The Royals bowling could be segregated into three distinct parts despite Heinrich Klaasen’s half-century (50, 34b) that had four maximums.

Trent Boult (3/45) started the slide in the Powerplays, Sandeep choked the ‘Orange Army’ batters in the middle overs while Avesh Khan 2.0 was as

menacing at the death (3/27) as he has been throughout the tournament.

But it was the canny Sandeep (2/25 in 4 overs), who took pace off his deliveries as Sunrisers batters were literally ‘Short Third-Manned’ with four batters failing to clear the fielder stationed at the edge of the 30-yard circle.