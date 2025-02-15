Royal Challengers two good

Vadodara: Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry smashed forceful fifties as Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off the highest run chase in the history of Women’s Premier League to register a thrilling six-wicket win over Gujarat Giants here on Friday.

Perry (57 off 34 balls) and Ghosh (64 not out off 27 balls) were in sublime touch as defending champions RCB chased the target of 202 with ease in the tournament opener.

It was a remarkable turnaround for RCB as they were tottering at 14/2 after second over as Ashleigh Gardner ousted openers Smriti Mandhana (9) Danny Wyatt (4) in the space of four balls.

From thereon, Perry and Raghavi Bist (25 off 27 balls) added 86 runs for the third wicket to steady the ship, before the latter fell to pacer Deandra Dottin.

Perry, who was dropped on 19, made full use of that chance to punish Giants bowlers, who were highly wayward and buckled under pressure.

Perry, who is still recovering from a hip injury that she sustained during the recent Women’s Ashes, brought up her fifty with a six off Dottin off 27 balls.

The Aussie soon fell to Sayali Satghare while trying to up the ante, but Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja (30 not out 13 balls) took over from that point.

They pummelled the clueless GG bowlers during their 93-run stand as Ghosh, who was dropped on zero, made them pay with a 23-ball fifty.

It was enough for RCB to canter home as they whittled down 64 runs off the last five overs.

Earlier, contrasting fifties by skipper Gardner and veteran Beth Mooney guided Gujarat Giants to a healthy 201/5. Mooney was conventional while striking 56 off 42 but Gardner was all fire and brimstone en route her 79 off 37. After losing Laura Wolvaardt and D Hemalatha with 41 on the board, Gujarat recovered well through Mooney and Gardner.

The Aussie pair added 44 runs for the third wicket, before Mooney perished playing a pull off leg-spinner Prema Rawat, giving a simple catch to Smriti Mandhana.

But a bigger storm was awaiting RCB, as Gardner and West Indian Dottin (25 off 13) added 67 runs in just over five overs. Unlike Mooney, who relied on placement, Gardner was more aggressive, using feet against spinners and hitting easily through the line against pacers.

Brief scores: RCB: 202/4 (Ghosh 64*, Perry 57, Ahuja 30*; Gardner 2/33); GG: 201/5 (Gardner 79, Mooney 56; Renuka 2/25).