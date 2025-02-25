Row reupts over Mourinho’s ‘racist’ comments

Istanbul: Galatasaray plans to start criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho and file complaints with soccer’s governing body after accusing the Fenerbahce coach of making racist comments after a Turkish league game.

The league leaders issued a statement after Monday’s 0-0 draw with Fenerbahce announcing the action against Mourinho, the 62-year-old Portuguese coach who moved to Turkey from Roma last year after stints at high-profile clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Fenerbahce rejected the accusation on Tuesday, saying the remarks had nothing to do with racism and were “deliberately taken entirely out of context and distorted.” Mourinho was fined and suspended earlier in the season for a tirade against local match officials and the league. His comments regarding Turkish referees and the Galatasaray bench following Monday’s match between the top two teams in the domestic league sparked further criticism.