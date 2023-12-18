Round 16: Man City get Copenhagen and Napoli drawn against Barcelona

Nyon: Manchester City got a kind draw for the round of 16 in the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain’s opponent could have been much tougher, too.

City will continue its title defense against Copenhagen, which is making its first appearance at this stage since 2011. The Danish champion qualified ahead of Manchester United in group play.

Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t punished as hard as it could have been for finishing second in its group. The French champion, still without a Champions League title under its Qatari ownership and eliminated in the last 16 for the past two years, will face a Real Sociedad team playing in Europe’s top competition for the first time in a decade. The draw for the two-legged round of 16 was made Monday at UEFA’s headquarters, with the standout matchup being Napoli vs. Barcelona two of the late Diego Maradona’s former clubs.