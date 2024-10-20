Root’s run-scoring streak faces tough test against India, Australia: Chappell

New Delhi: Joe Root’s impressive form since resigning as England captain will

be put to test in the upcoming series against India and Australia when his skills against pacers and spinners will be “scrutinised”, reckons Australian great Ian Chappell.

With 10 centuries in just 54 innings over the past two and a half years, Root has

gone past Sir Alastair Cook as England’s highest Test run-scorer.

“Root’s phenomenal run-making will again be tested when first he faces India at home and then Australia away. In those two series Root will be facing the best attacks in Test cricket, and

his technique against both pace and spin will again be fully scrutinised,” the 81-year-old wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

India are scheduled to tour England for a four-match Test series next summer and

the Three Lions will face the challenge to regain the Ashes later next year in Australia.

“Those are difficult challenges that Root and England will face in the future. Currently they’re desperately involved in a bid

to win after Pakistan levelled their three-game series with a spin-revolution victory against a clueless England.”

The Ben Stokes-led side are currently under the pump after Pakistan levelled the three-match series 1-1.

The third Test begins on October 24.