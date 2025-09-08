Ronaldo scores a stunning goal as he targets a sixth World Cup

Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest to play in a record sixth World Cup began in spectacular fashion with two goals as Portugal made a winning start to its qualifying campaign by routing Armenia 5-0.

Ronaldo’s goals extended his record as the highest scorer in men’s international football to 140 and underlined his enduring motivation to keep setting benchmarks before his storied career comes to an end.

The 40-year-old soccer great has recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League last summer. The WC is the one major trophy that eludes him — leaving him behind his great rival Lionel Messi.