Ronaldo resumes Portugal career in Nations League as new wave of Spain talent rules Europe

Geneva: Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his record-setting Portugal career so long he’s seeing a new generation of Spain players grow up to rule international soccer.

“When I will feel like I’m not adding anymore, I’ll be the first to leave,” the 39-year-old Ronaldo said ahead of national team soccer resuming in Europe this week. “(My motivation) is to come to the national team and to win the Nations League.”

Portugal and Spain both play on Thursday to start a new UEFA Nations League less than two months after the European Championship final in Germany.

Though Ronaldo has captained Portugal to win past editions of both competitions — the 2019 Nations League and Euro 2016 — Spain now holds both trophies sparked by an exciting wave of talent.

Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old sensation of Euro 2024, and 20-year-old Gavi were not born when Ronaldo played in his first major tournament final, the Euro 2004 loss to Greece.

Some of Ronaldo’s peak career years clashed with the great Spain team that won an unprecedented three straight titles at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. In the last two of those, Spain eliminated Portugal in the knockout rounds.

Now Spain is back on top before the 2026 World Cup, that could yet see a 41-year-old Ronaldo — and Lionel Messi who would turn 39 during the tournament in North America — play at a record sixth edition.

When asked about his World Cup plans, Ronaldo said in translated comments, “I can’t give you an answer because I don’t know what will happen.”

Ronaldo was dropped from the Portugal team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and failed to score in five games at Euro 2024. Now he is preparing to face Croatia on Thursday and add to his men’s national-team records of 212 games and 130 goals.

“I’ll go with a clear conscience as always because I know what I am,” he said, “I know what I do and what I will continue to do.”

2026 World Cup is coming fastThe Nations League opens with the next World Cup very much in mind.