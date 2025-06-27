Ronaldo pens new contract of 2 years with Al Nassr

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract extension with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Thursday.

The Portugal great’s deal lets him continue playing until at least the age of 42 and will give him the chance to add to his record-breaking career. “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together,” Ronaldo said in a social media post.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner moved to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022 in one of the most shocking transfers in soccer history after leaving Manchester United. The spectacular deal was reportedly worth up to $200 million a year and led to a slew of top players leaving Europe for the oil-rich kingdom, including Neymar and Karim Benzema. Ronaldo sparked uncertainty about his future at the end of the Saudi season last month.