Ronaldo-less Portugal rout Luxembourg in record 9-0 win

BY Agencies12 Sep 2023 6:49 PM GMT

Washington: Portugal didn’t need Cristiano Ronaldo to rack up its biggest-ever win in a competitive game.

A 9-0 rout of Luxembourg in European Championship qualifying on Monday was achieved without Ronaldo, who was suspended because of an accumulation of yellow cards in earlier Group J games. In absence of Goncalo Ramos, Goncalo Inacio and Diogo Jota all scored twice along with goals for Ricardo Horta, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix in the Algarve.

