Roma beat Verona to move second

Milan: Artem Dovbyk scored his first goal of the season on his first start for Roma as he set the Giallorossi on the way to a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona, which was left to rue one of the misses of the season.

Gian Piero Gasperini continued his almost perfect start to life in the Italian capital — after nine years in charge of Atalanta — by winning all but one of his six matches in charge of Roma.

Roma moved second, level on points with Serie A leader Napoli ahead of the defending champion’s match at AC Milan later Sunday. Roma were full of confidence heading into the match following last weekend’s derby win against Lazio and the midweek victory over Nice in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa won for the first time in the Premier League this season on Sunday with a 3-1 victory against Fulham.

Two goals in as many minutes in the second half at Villa Park sealed the comeback win after Fulham had taken an early lead through Raul Jimenez. Ollie Watkins leveled the game before halftime and John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia struck shortly after the break to help Villa to a league win at the sixth time of asking. agencies