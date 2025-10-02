RoI 142/5 at stumps on Day 2 in Irani Cup

Nagpur: Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha restricted Rest of India batters to 142/5 to put themselves on the front foot as bad light forced early close of Day 2 in their Irani Cup match here on Thursday.

Resuming the day on 280/5, Vidarbha added 62 runs from 17.4 overs for the loss of five wickets to be all out for 342 in the morning session. They faced 101.4 overs in total.

Overnight centurion Atharva Taide added 25 runs to his Wednesday score of 118 to finally get out for 143.

In reply, RoI struggled to get going as they made 142/5 at stumps from 53 overs. Agencies