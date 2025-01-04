Rohit’s ‘retreat’ draws praises

sydeny: In an unprecedented turn of events, India skipper Rohit Sharma “opted to rest” himself from the fifth and final Test against Australia after a series of underwhelming performances, a move that put his future in doubt and evoked emotional responses from his successor Jasprit Bumrah and

Rishabh Pant.

Rohit on Friday “opted to rest” from the series finale, having scored only 31 runs across five innings in three Tests. He made way for Shubman Gill in the do-or-die game of the series. Rohit’s decision handed his deputy Bumrah the leadership role. Bumrah had captained the side in the series-opener as well when Rohit took a short paternity break. India won that match in Perth by 295 runs, their only victory on the tour so far.

“Our captain has shown leadership, he has opted to rest,” said Bumrah at the toss.

“It shows the unity we have in the team,” he added in front of a packed arena, trying to put an end to talks of dissension in the dressing room. “It was an emotional moment. He is our leader but it’s a team management call (of which Rohit is a part). I was not part of the conversations and can’t say more,” he said.

During the customary pre-match warm-up session, Rohit was seen playing football with Virat Kohli, Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who along with Abhimanyu Easwaran will end the series without getting an international game.