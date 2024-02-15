Rohit to captain India in this year’s T20 WC

India will be playing the T20 World Cup 2024, to be organised in the Caribbean and the USA, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah at an event here on Wednesday.

India have had Hardik Pandya as their full-time skipper in the shortest format but the heartbreaking loss in the final of the 2023 World Cup to Australia have reignited the murmurs of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit returning for the T20 showpiece in June.

“In 2023 (final), even though we did not win the World Cup after 10 straight wins, we won hearts. I want to promise you that in 2024 in Barbados, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, ham Bharat ka jhanda gaadenge,” Shah said at end of his speech.