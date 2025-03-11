Rohit to bat on in ODIs

dubai: India skipper Rohit Sharma has dismissed the speculations about his career after winning the ICC Champions Trophy, saying that he is not quitting the ODI format anytime soon.

Since the tour of Australia, speculations were rife about Rohit’s future in the team as well as his position as captain but a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand on Sunday has given him a freshlease of life.

“I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward please don’t spread rumours,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

He was expectedly quizzed about his future plans and he said that things will remain as it is. “No future plans. Jo ho raha hai, vhi chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing),” Rohit added.

Rohit said his aggressive approach in the powerplay segment was a decision taken with a specific aim in mind.

The Mumbai man flew off the blocks in the first 10 overs making 49 before eventually getting out for a 83-ball 76.

“I haven’t done anything different today as I have been doing in the last 3-4 matches. I know how important it is to make runs in Power Play because we have seen that after 10 overs, it becomes very difficult when the field spreads and spinners come,” he said.

The nature of the Dubai pitch too played its part in him adopting a quick fire approach to batting. “It becomes tough also because the pitch is already slow. So, it is very important for you to take chances from the top.”

‘Rohit took match away’

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner admitted that his Indian counterpart Rohit exceptional knock was the difference between the two teams, and termed the four-wicket defeat as a “bittersweet end.”

“I think the way Rohit Sharma played kind of took it away from us, I think, obviously, India here understood the conditions in Dubai perfectly and played some good cricket. Yeah I guess it’s kind of bittersweet at the end,” said Santner.

Santner said he was “proud” of his side despite the surrender in the title clash. “I think we came up against a good side in the final. We challenged at times throughout this game, which was pleasing and I think there were probably a couple of small moments where we let it get away from us. “But yeah, incredibly proud of this group the way we’ve kind of gone about it throughout this tournament,” he added.

Santner said the Kiwis were prepared to tackle the DICS pitch and conditions, which were vastly different from Lahore,. “We knew the conditions were going to be slightly different again from the semifinal, but we were ready.”