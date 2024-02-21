Rohit Sharma to lead with ‘cool & composed’ captaincy

Ranchi: As the Indian cricket caravan criss-crossed its way into Ranchi, there are plenty of questions being asked on how a side which has been struggling with fitness issues is still fired up ahead of the fourth Test against England.



Shubman Gill spoke to the media on random topics from Virat Kohli not being there to the importance of Jasprit Bumrah. The former is in England, after being blessed with a bonny boy, Akai, while Bumrah returned to Ahmedabad. He will be back for the fifth Test in Dharamshala, hopefully.

For the average cricket fan, there may be a worry, as some players are facing frequent breakdown issues owing to fitness. What needs to be highlighted is, no player is getting into the XI unless he is perfectly fit. There is no question of a player getting in despite a niggle.

The rigours of modern cricket, be it white ball or red ball, is not easy to understand. Most important, anyone with a mild injury or strain is being sent for rehab to the NCA in Bengaluru. In such a backdrop, it is fantastic that skipper Rohit Sharma has led with fair, feel and fluency.

There was a grouse, Rohit was not scoring runs in Tests. He answered that as well in the third Test in Rajkot with a ton. A captain is not supposed to be scoring runs in every match, really. He is the leader and in the current situation, has to play the role of a mentor to the hilt.

Three years ago, when India were touring Australia, Virat Kohli had taken a paternity break. Ajinkya Rahane was the stand-in captain and did a great job in tandem with coach Ravi Shastri. Today, Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, two romantic relics of Indian cricket, are not there.

Rohit has led well, as his Test record speak. In 14 Tests, he has won eight, drawn two and lost four. The next two Tests are important against England, who will be also under pressure for many reasons. The good part about Rohit is he is cool bloke, someone who may be feeling hot under the collar and yet does not show it outwardly. His man-management skills have been good, though he does not go around publicising it.

On the field, he is sharp and shrewd and this series has offered finite pointers to how he has handled the personnel available to him. For someone who has been around for so long, captaincy has been easy. He has been a natural skipper, though any comparison with his predecessors, Kohli and MS Dhoni, would be purely academic.

Dhoni was seen as a defensive captain in Tests, which is pretty ridiculous, as he has won two ICC Trophies, in 2007 in the T20 format and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Rohit came close to success in 2023, before the Aussies were too good in the ODI final last November.

Rohit has faced criticism but not minded it. He knows, this is a thankless job. He has been sincere and at the same time forceful. Look at the quirk of fate. Rohit lost captaincy of Mumbai Indians in the IPL and the new skipper Hardik Pandya is one rehab last three months plus. Pandya is the butt of ridicule while Rohit stays focused.

To be sure, there is a change in philosophy these days. The old concept of retaining a winning XI is no longer a given. Changes have been made and will be made. That the changes have worked is the good part.

Looking at the Ranchi Test, home of MS Dhoni, there is chatter over who will replace Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar or another newcomer like Akash Deep. On Wednesday,. Akash did impress with his pace and bounce but the final call will not be taken in a hurry.

Indeed, Rohit and Rahul Dravid are open to experimentation. It has bordered on bold and beautiful, so not only Bumrah, one has to see if the skipper persists with Rajat Patidar. He failed in two Tests in a row. What has also been unique in this series is Tests being given to centres which are not traditional Test venues like Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. So far, the Indian team has liked the new places and the newcomers are coming in and delivering.

Ranchi will be interesting to watch. What more tricks Rohit has rolled up in his sleeves will unfold from Friday.