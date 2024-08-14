Rohit Sharma takes 2nd spot in ODI rankings

Dubai: India skipper Rohit Sharma jumped one spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters on Wednesday, moving to second place, following his superb performance in the recently concluded series in Sri Lanka.

India lost the three-match series 0-2 but Rohit scored 157 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 52.33. The opening match of the series ended in a tie.

Shubman Gill slipped one spot to third, while Virat Kohli remained static at No.4 in the rankings.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is currently leading the charts with 824 rating points, while Rohit has 765 points.

The other Indian in the top-20 is Shreyas Iyer at 16th, while KL Rahul is placed 21st after dropping one spot.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav remained the top-ranked Indian at fourth spot in the bowling rankings, trailing top-ranked

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, who occupy the top-three

spots.