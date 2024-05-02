Rohit Sharma in full cry at BCCI press conference

New Delhi: Cricket fans are used to seeing a hailstorm of sixes from Rohit Sharma the batter when he leads India in an ODI or even a Test match. On Thursday, at a press conference where he was seated next to Ajit Agarkar, chairman selection committee of the BCCI, ‘Hitman’ was in the mood to answer carping critics with gusto.



The way Rohit Sharma took on questions from the media, online, was proof he is here to lead Team India at the ICC T20 World Cup in June without any fear. He first earned praise from Agarkar. “Rohit has been a terrific leader,” said the former India fast bowler. That, perhaps, set the tone and tenor for the leader to take over and answer questions with aplomb.

For those who think the Indian Premier League (IPL) alone is the barometer for measuring performance and is the selection criteria, Rohit and Agarakar’s press meet was brilliant. “If you get swayed by three-four weeks of cricket, then there is something wrong with your thinking. We have been planning and thinking about our World Cup for a long time now,” said Agarkar on why IPL performance alone was not considered.

In fact, Rohit even went on to remind the media and fans as to how planning for the World Cup has been on for a while. Rohit hinted at how even before Agarkar became chairman of the selection committee, he had been in touch with the previous selectors.

Rohit Sharma kept the suspense open on his opening partner. He said he would discuss after looking at the pitch and conditions and then decide on the strategy. The seasoned pro spoke of how pitches these days are in the West Indies, slow and low. A far cry from a bygone era where pace and bounce in the West Indies had seen a fearsome bunch led by Late Malcolm Marshal, Michael Holding and Joel Garner terrorise the batsmen. Of course, old timers will remember Andy Roberts and a few more legends as well.

As of now, Yashasvi Jaiswal may be the front-runner for the opener’s slot. He had done well when Team India toured the Caribbean last year. But then, even Virat Kohli could also be an option at the top. Rohit made it clear he is looking for more strength in the middle order. He spoke of wanting batters in the middle order who can hit well “without thinking.” It means, having fearless batters in the middle of a T20 match. Indeed, experience is something the BCCI selectors, the think-tank and skipper Rohit Sharma have pondered over. “There is still a gap between IPL and international cricket, and we are going into a World Cup. That’s the reason we are going in with experience,” said Agarkar. Before this, Rohit said: “I specifically wanted to have four spinners in the squad. It gives me the balance and I have a reason behind it which i won’t reveal before landing in West Indies!”

There were questions on Rishabh Pant versus KL Rahul as well, for the wicket-keeping role and selection had come into focus. “No doubt, KL Rahul is class and an incredible player but I feel Rishabh Pant Sanju Samson are doing incredible,” added Agarkar.

These days, social media sets the agenda for criticism of captain, selection and more. For this reason alone, the BCCI, which usually avoids press conferences, deserves kudos for opening up in front of the media. One thing is clear, whoever the selectors have picked, thought has gone into it. Many feel injustice has been meted out to Rinku Singh of KKR. “It was probably the toughest thing we had to do. He (Rinku) has done nothing wrong nor has Shubman Gill. It is again the combinations. Like Rohit said, we are not sure about what conditions we will get. We have looked at options,” said Agarkar.

There were also replies for why Shivam Dube of CSK has been picked, not just on IPL form but what he has done for Team India before.

Last but not the least, for all the trolls who keep slamming Rohit, Kohli and “aged” players like Ravindra Jadeja, the message from today’s presser is: There is no substitute for experience. The way Rohit Sharma has stuck his neck out before the World Cup is welcome. As he reminded one and all, there is still one month to go for the World Cup.