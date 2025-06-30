Rohit recalls emotional build-up to final, Surya’s catch, and Kohli’s knock

New Delhi: Revisiting India’s T20 World Cup triumph under his captaincy, Rohit Sharma has

revealed he was a bundle of nerves, didn’t sleep the whole night, and “couldn’t feel my legs” before the big final against South Africa.

Sunday marked the first anniversary of the memorable win in Barbados that broke 13 years of World Cup title drought for India.

“Thirteen years is a long time. Most people don’t even have a 13-year career. So, to wait that long to win a World Cup... the last one I won was in 2007.

For me, it couldn’t have gotten any bigger than this. I didn’t sleep the whole night. I was only thinking

about the World Cup. I was nervous.

I couldn’t feel my legs,” Rohit reminisced while speaking to JioHotstar.

“Did I feel nerves? Of course. I just don’t show it — but inside, it was a lot. We were supposed to leave around 8:30 or 9 in the morning. But I woke up at 7. From my room, I could see the ground and just kept watching it.

“I remember thinking — ‘In two hours, I’ll be there. And in four hours, the result will be out. Either the Cup will be here or it won’t’.”

The skipper described the nimble-footed Suryakumar Yadav’s catch to dismiss David Miller in the last over as the defining moment

of the final.