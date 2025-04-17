Rohit opens up on BGT feud with Gambhir

new delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma has revealed that his decision to opt out of the Sydney Test against Australia earlier this year was not an unanimous one and involved an “argument” with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

The captain, who played at Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, failed in five consecutive innings before deciding to sit out to accommodate Shubman Gill, who missed the Boxing Day Test at MCG.

“We somehow wanted Gill to play, he’s such a good player. He missed out in the previous Test match. I’m like... okay, if I’m not hitting the ball well, it is right now. Things can change five days later, ten days later,” Rohit told former Australian skipper Michael Clarke during a podcast. “I spoke to the coach and the selector, and they kind of agreed, not agreed, .... there was an argument around it,” he disclosed.”

Known for his team-first leadership approach, the Indian skipper’s logic was simple.

“You try and put the team first, you just look at what the team wants, and make the decision accordingly. Sometimes it will work, sometimes it may not. That’s how it goes,”

said Rohit.