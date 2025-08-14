Rohit No. 2 in ODI rankings
Dubai: Amid the chatter around his future in international cricket, Indian maestro Rohit Sharma has risen to the No. 2 spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters released on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old dethroned Babar Azam while moving a place up even as the Pakistani slipped to No. 3. With 756 rating points Rohit sits just behind India’s Test captain Shubman Gill (784), who has retained the No. 1 position in the rankings. Former captain Virat Kohli held the fourth position with 736 points. India boast five players in the top 15 of the men’s ODI batting rankings.
