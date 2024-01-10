‘Rohit-Jaiswal combo to continue at opening slot’

India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed on Wednesday that the team will persist with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, underlining the importance of a left-right pair at the pole position.

Rohit has returned to India’s T20 scheme of things for the series against Afghanistan, beginning here on Thursday, after a hiatus of 14 months.

His previous appearance was in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against England at Adelaide.nJaiswal has been opening in the shortest format since the away series against the West Indwies in August last year. “As of now, we will be opening with Rohit and Jaiswal. When you have a squad that offers flexibility, we can take a call that is in the best interest of the team,” Dravid said on the eve of the match. “We are certainly happy with what Jaiswal has done for us as an opener. It also gives us the left-right combination at the top,” added Dravid.

However, that will leave the question on how to find a place for Shubman Gill, who either opens or comes at No. 3 in T20Is. It is pertinent because Virat Kohli too has made a comeback to T20Is along with Rohit.

Star batsman Kohli has been named in the squad for the series against Afghanistan, though he will be available only from the second T20I.