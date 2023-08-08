Rohit banks on home support to win ODI after 12 yrs

New Delhi: Skipper Rohit Sharma will be banking on the “massive” home support his team will get to win the ODI World Cup in India.

India’s last ODI World Cup title came at home in 2011 when M S Dhoni and Co lifted the coveted trophy.

“I’ve never seen it so close. Even when we won in 2011, I was not part of the squad. But yeah, it looks beautiful, so many memories behind the trophy as well, the past, the history. “Yeah, so, it looks beautiful and hopefully we can lift it, fingers crossed,” Rohit, who is currently in the United States, was quoted as saying by the ICC. The tournament beginning October 5 will be played across 10 venues in India.

“I know for a fact that every ground, every venue that we will be travelling to will get massive support. You know, it’s the World Cup, so everyone is looking forward to this and the World Cup coming back to India after 12 years

“...you know 2011 was the last time we played a 50-over World Cup. We played a 20-over World Cup in 2016 but a 50-over World Cup after 12 years in the country, people are quite excited and we can see the buzz already back home. I’ll be looking forward to playing in all venues.”

Talking about his memories of the World Cup, Rohit said: “In 2003, India played really well up until the finals. You know, Sachin Tendulkar was amazing with the bat, scored so many runs.