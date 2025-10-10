‘Rohit and Kohli are in 2027 World Cup plans’

new delhi: India’s newly-appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill on Thursday said senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain a part of the team’s 2027 World Cup plans as their skill levels and voluminous experience cannot be ignored.

Gill, who replaced a very successful Rohit as leader of the ODI pack, also said that he would like to create friendships like his illustrious predecessor did during his nearly four-year stint. The 26-year-old Gill is already leading the Indian Test side.

Asked if he feels Rohit and Kohli are in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup, Gill wasn’t as cagey as chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, who was non-committal on the issue during a recent press conference.

“Of course. The experience that they (Rohit and Kohli) both have and the number of matches that they have won for India. There are very few players who have won so many matches for India,” Gill said while fielding a number of queries on

his elevation.