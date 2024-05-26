Rohit among 10 World Cup squad members to arrive in New York City, Kohli; Hardik to join team later

New York: Skipper Rohit Sharma was among the 10 India squad members that landed here on Sunday morning for the T20 Word Cup with Virat Kohli

and vice-captain Hardik Pandya being the notable absentees in the first batch of arrivals.

Also part of the travelling party was head coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the support staff.

Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were among the players who arrived here. Reserve players Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed were also with

them.