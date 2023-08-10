Rohit admits No. 4 slot in ODIs issue for India

Mumbai: No batter has succeeded in settling into the vital number four slot in the Indian ODI team since the retirement of Yuvraj Singh, captain Rohit Sharma said on Thursday, raising serious concerns before the World Cup.

With the 50-over World Cup less than two months away, India are struggling to find a batter for the No. 4 slot, something that has also troubled them in the previous edition in 2019 in England.

Shreyas Iyer did well in his 20 matches at No. 4, scoring 805 runs at 47.35 with two centuries and five fifties.

“Look, No. 4 has been an issue for us for a long time. After Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), nobody has come and settled themselves in. “But, for a long period of time, Shreyas (Iyer) has actually batted at No. 4 and he has done well his numbers are really good,” Rohit told reporters.