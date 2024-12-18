Rohan Jaitley re-elected as DDCA president

New delhi: Incumbent Rohan Jaitley comfortably defeated former India cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad to be elected as the President of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for a third successive term.

The 35-year-old Rohan, son of former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley, secured 1,577 votes compared to Azad’s 777 in the race to the top position, which comes with a three-year term. His father had served as DDCA president for 14 years.

As many as 2,413 votes were cast from among the 3748 members, and 1,207 votes were required to win. In 2020, Rohan was elected unopposed after Rajat Sharma resigned midway during his term. A year later, he defeated advocate Vikas Singh to claim a full three-year run. Rohan had the backing of former BCCI acting president CK Khanna, who is considered an influential figure in Delhi cricket. Khanna’s daughter Shikha Kumar (1,246 votes), beat Rakesh Kumar Bansal (536).