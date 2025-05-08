Rodrigues does a ton of good as India beat SA

Colombo: Riding on Jemimah Rodrigues’ career-best century and half-tons from opener Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, India defeated a fighting South Africa by 23 runs to set up a title clash with Sri Lanka in the women’s Tri-Nation ODI series here on Wednesday.

Rodrigues’ blazing 123 off 101 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six, saw India post a huge 337/9 before the bowlers, led by pacer seamer Amanjot Kaur (3/59) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2/57) restricted the opponents to 314/7. This despite Annerie Dercksen’s fine 81-run knock and stand-in skipper Chloe Tryon’s 67.

India ended their round-robin phase with six points from four games. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have four points from three games and could garner two more if they beat SA on Friday.