Robinson strikes winner as Bodoland FC edge out Karbi Anglong

Kokrajhar: Local side Bodoland FC registered their first win of the 134th Durand Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over debutants Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in a tightly contested Group D clash here on Thursday.

Karbi Anglong struck first through Nigerian forward Joseph Mayowa Olaleye (25th minute), but Bodoland responded swiftly with an equaliser from Gwgwmsar Gayary in the 37th minute.

Colombian striker Robinson (60th) calmly slotted home at the hour mark to secure all three points for the local side at the SAI Stadium.

The early exchanges were cagey, with BDFC having the first clear chance when Robinson found himself one-on-one with Karbi Anglong keeper Wellyster Mendes, only for the play to be flagged offside. Pedro Astray’s free-kick in the 11th minute for BDFC also struck wall.agencies