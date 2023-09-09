‘Robbed’ of final berth, India confident of beating Lebanon in third-place match

Chiang Mai (Thailand): Heartbroken but head held high after their penalty shootout loss to Iraq in the semifinals, India would look to continue their recent domination against Lebanon when they face off in the third-place match of Kings Cup here on Sunday.

India were just 10 minutes away from recording their maiden win over higher-ranked Iraq but the West Asian country equalised (2-2) though a debatable penalty and then went on to win the semifinal match 5-4 on shootout.

Head coach Igor Stimac had lashed out at the referee for “robbing” India of a victory. Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was also critical of the 80th minute penalty awarded to Iraq after their striker Ghadhban was squeezed by two Indian defenders inside the box during a high-ball tussle.

India will, however, gain a lot of confidence from the feisty fight against 70th ranked Iraq and the world number 99 Stimac’s side will hope to sign off the tournament with a win and end at third place.

India and Lebanon had played against each other three times this year and Stimac’s side have won twice — though one was via penalty shootout in the SAFF Cup semifinal.

In the Intercontinental Cup in June, India had beaten Lebanon 2-0 in the final after playing out a 0-0 draw in the league stage.

No doubt it will not be an easy outing for India against Lebabon, who lost to hosts Thailand 1-2 in the other semifinals on Thursday, but Stimac’s boys will fancy their chances considering their recent

successes.

There is nothing to separate the two teams in terms of FIFA rankings as India are ranked 99th while Lebanon are at 100th.

Despite the absence of inspirational captain and striker Sunil Chhetri, the Indians did a commendable job upfront against Iraq. India’s first goal scored by Mahesh Naorem, after a brilliant pass by Sahal Abdul Samad, was a world

class act.