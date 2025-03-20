Riyan Parag to lead RR in first 3 IPL games

New Delhi: Rising star Riyan Parag will lead Rajasthan Royals in their first three IPL games as regular captain Sanju Samson has been told to avoid wicket-keeping duties by the BCCI due to a finger surgery, which means that he will only be available as a batter in these games.

Samson’s finger was fractured after a Jofra Archer delivery hit him during the T20 International against England in Mumbai, following which he had to undergo a minor surgery last month.

While he has been cleared to bat, it is understood that medical and sports science teams at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru have told to give his fingers some more rest before he starts keeping wickets.

Therefore, the 23-year-old Parag will have the distinction of being one of the youngest captains in IPL. Virat Kohli holds the top position in that list having captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a 22-year-old.

“Rajasthan Royals have announced that Riyan Parag will lead the team for the first three matches of IPL 2025,” RR said in a statement. “The young all-rounder will take charge in the opening fixture against

Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, followed by home encounters against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders

on March 26 and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on March 30,” the franchise stated.