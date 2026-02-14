Riyan Parag named RR captain ahead of IPL

New Delhi: Talented Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag was on Friday named Rajasthan Royals skipper for the upcoming IPL season, marking a leadership reset after Sanju Samson’s switch to Chennai Super Kings.

A product of the Royals system and one of the franchise’s longest-serving Indian players, the 24-year-old Riyan has been with Rajasthan Royals since IPL 2019. He thus becomes one of the youngest skippers in the league’s recent history.

“Rajasthan Royals has been my home in the IPL since day one.

This franchise has backed me, developed me, and pushed me to grow every season,” Riyan said in a statement issued by RR.

“To now lead this team is incredibly special, and it’s a responsibility I fully embrace. I’m excited to work alongside our coaches and leadership group to play fearless, smart cricket and make our fans proud.”