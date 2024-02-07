Rishabh Pant is confident of playing entire IPL: Ponting

Rishabh Pant is confident of playing the entire IPL but the flamboyant cricketer could only be available as a batter and not behind the stumps, according to Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. Pant was involved in a life-threatening car accident in December, 2022 that forced him to undergo ligament reconstruction surgeries.

“Rishabh is very confident that he’s going to be right to play. In what capacity we’re not quite sure yet,” Ponting was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he’s up and about and running well. But in saying that we’re only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we’re not sure if we’ll get wicketkeeping out of him this year.”

“We’ll just keep our fingers crossed and hope that he can be out there and play. Even if it’s not all the games, if we can manage him through 10 of the 14 games or whatever that might be then whatever games you can get out of him will be a bonus.” In case Pant is not able to fulfil wicketkeeping duties, the 26-year-old could play as a pure batter or could be used as an Impact Player in the upcoming IPL, expected to begin in March.

“But I’ll guarantee if I asked him now he’ll say, ‘I’m playing every game, I’m keeping every game and I’m batting at No.4.’ That’s just what he’s like, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed.