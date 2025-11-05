Richa, the designated finisher

Mumbai: India’s World Cup-winning team was built on trust and role clarity, feels dashing keeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who was assigned the finisher’s role by head coach Amol Muzumdar.

Having missed at the final hurdle twice, India finally won their maiden World Cup title, defeating Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa by 52 runs in front of a sea of crowd in Navi Mumbai.

“My main job was to finish innings strongly by scoring quickly in the final overs,” the 22-year-old said.

“Whenever I got the chance to bat, my focus was on applying the finishing touches. I aimed to maintain a high strike-rate and put pressure on the opposition bowlers. Scoring those extra runs reduces the pressure on our team and gives us a better chance to win,”

added Richa.