Rhythm Sangwan bags India’s 16th quota spot for Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Pistol ace Rhythm Sangwan shot a record 16th Paris Olympics quota place as she won a bronze medal in the women’s 25m sports pistol event at the Asian qualifiers in Jakarta on Thursday.



Rhythm shot two rapid-fire series of 100 early in the day at the Senayan shooting range to make the cut for the final with a total of 588. She then had 28 hits out of her first 35 targets, finishing behind a pair of Koreans who were ineligible for quota places in the event.

It gave Rhythm, the World Cup bronze medallist the first of the two available Paris Olympics quotas. Prior to this, Indians had secured 15 quota places for the last Olympics in Tokyo. However, not winning medals in Rio in 2016 and 2021 in Tokyo is a bad record.

Later Rhythm said: “It was really tough to miss out, especially after making two

World Championship finals. But that’s the sport and guess it was waiting to be a special one, a historic one. I am very happy, especially with the medals we have won and I want to thank my entire team for the support.” With Manu Bhaker already sealing one quota in the women’s 25m pistol in earlier competitions and Esha Singh winning one in the air pistol, Rhythm began the event needing to ward-off among others, compatriot Simranpreet Kaur Brar.

She began the day placed fifth after the first precision round on Wednesday. If there were any doubts on her final qualification, she erased it with near perfection in the second rapid-fire round.

Her 298 out of 300 propelled her to 588, three clear of Yeji Kim, the first of three Koreans to make the top eight. Simranpreet shot 577 to miss out in 11thplace.

That meant that Rhythm would have to finish better than at least three of the four remaining finalists, discounting the three Koreans to ensure the quota.

The eight series of five rapid-fire shots began with Rhythm finding it tough yet again in the initial stages lying between the fifth and sixth with two Singaporeans, besides Wu giving her a run for her money.

That changed with two consecutive hits of four in the fourth and fifth series, giving her a cushion over Wu and the Singaporeans, as Filipino Shayne Quiroz became the first to exit.

The quota was confirmed after the sixth, as Teh Xiu Hong became the second Singaporean to exit in succession. It probably boosted her confidence as

she outgunned both Wu and Korean Minseo Kim to claim bronze behind Jin Yang who won gold and Yeji Kim who took silver.

Overall, the Indian shooters can win more quota places for the Paris Olympics. On Friday, the male shooters can seal a quota in pistol event. After that, in February, the shotgun marksmen will have chance to compete for medals and Paris Olympics

qualifying spots.