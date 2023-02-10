Renshaw returns to field after undergoing knee scans

Nagpur: Matthew Renshaw returned to the field, much to the relief of Australia after undergoing scans following a knee injury which he suffered during the warm-up session ahead of the second day’s play in the ongoing first Test against India here on Friday.

Renshaw, who was picked in the playing XI ahead of Travis Head raising quite a few eyebrows, had left the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium for X-rays on his right knee, with Ashton Agar coming on as his substitute.

His involvement in the ongoing Test was in doubt following the injury, further compounding Australia’s problems in the gruelling series with pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also missing the opener due to injuries.

However, the 26-year-old returned to the field later in the afternoon after passing a fitness test. Renshaw, who has so far played 12 Tests, returned to the national setup for the third Test against South Africa.