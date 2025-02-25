Reds riding good

Manchester: Can anyone stop Liverpool’s march toward the Premier League title?

Not Manchester City, that’s for sure.

With a 2-0 win at the home of the four-time defending champions on Sunday, Liverpool produced a statement performance to move 11 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the standings.

“Special” was how Mohamed Salah described the latest victory that left the away fans chanting ”We’re gonna win the league” after the final whistle.

City manager Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, accepted the title was now Liverpool’s to lose.

First-half goals from Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai put Arne Slot’s team on course for a win that leaves it in command of the title race after 27 games. Liverpool are now 20 points above fourth-placed City after completing a league double over Guardiola’s once all-conquering team.

While Slot tried to dampen title talk with months still remaining of the campaign, Liverpool’s advantage is undeniable. “What we do know is that no one saw us as a title contender when we started in the beginning of the season. And I think no one in the world of football would have expected City not to be so close to the one that leads the league,” the Dutch coach said.

This was City’s eighth defeat in the league this season and 14th overall. The most games City had lost under Guardiola in any of his previous eight seasons was 12 in the 2019-20 campaign, which was the last time they failed to win the title.

Then, as now, it was Liverpool that led the way, and the Merseyside club looks likely to win a record-equaling 20th league title this year.

City, meanwhile, face a fight to secure a top-four finish and a return to next season’s Champions League.

Modric stunner

madrid: ) Luka Modric scored a beautiful long-range goal in Real Madrid’s 2-0 home win against Girona that moved the defending champion level on points in the Spanish league with leader Barcelona.

The veteran midfielder chested the ball down in the 41st minute before firing a right-footed shot into the top corner. Vinícius Júnior scored Madrid’s second goal after an assist from Kylian Mbappé in the 83rd to leave Madrid with the same 54 points as Barcelona, who won 2-0 at Las Palmas.