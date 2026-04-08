Reds not riding good

PARIS: Out of the Premier League title race. Routed in the FA Cup. Mounting questions over the manager’s future. A star striker set to leave. A disgruntled captain saying his team gave up.

Liverpool head into the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in disarray. A far cry from when the sides met in the last-16 last year.

Back then, Liverpool were romping to the Premier League title, new manager Arne Slot was the toast of the city and Mo Salah was at his brilliant best. By contrast PSG had struggled to get out of the Champions League group stage and observers were questioning coach Luis Enrique’s methods.

PSG scraped through on penalties against Liverpool after an intense battle over two legs.

“Arne Slot has spoken about what an incredible match it was,” PSG midfielder Vitinha said Tuesday at a pre-match news conference. “They didn’t have a chance ( in the first leg ) apart from the goal they scored and (goalkeeper) Allison was man of the match.”

Knocking the six-time champions out — away at Anfield, no less — gave PSG the belief they could finally win the Champions League. By contrast, Liverpool’s agonizing defeat marked the start of Salah’s decline as Liverpool’s aura took a hit.

Liverpool then began the current campaign poorly as Salah’s goals dried up and he clashed with Slot.

PSG are closing in on another French title but Liverpool is fifth in the Premier League, a hefty 21 points behind leader Arsenal. Following a crushing 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, captain Virgil van Dijk said his side “gave up” and he apologized to fans.

Slot called it a humbling loss.

The Dutchman is reportedly clinging onto his job. Salah will be gone next season and, if PSG knocks out Liverpool, a trophy-less season may cost Slot his position.

But PSG is blocking out any talk about being the favorite this time.

“Favorite according to you (the media). The same way you said last year that Liverpool was,” said Vitinha, who finished third in the Ballon d’Or standings in 2025. “Even if Liverpool are not in their best form

they remain a great team with great players.” Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitiké returns to face his old side as a player transformed.