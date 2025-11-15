Recurve archers make Asian history

Dhaka: The Indian men’s recurve team produced its most stirring performance in recent memory to stun heavyweights South Korea in a nerve-wracking shoot-off to clinch its first Asian Archery Championships gold in 18 years, here on Friday.

The trio of Yashdeep Bhoge, Atanu Das and Rahul rallied from 2-4 down to script a dramatic 5-4 victory over a Korean second-string side comprising Seo Mingi, Kim Yechan and Jang Jiho, breaking Korea’s stranglehold on the event since 2009.

Both teams shot 29 in the shoot-off, but India were declared winners after Das -- the two-time Olympian who had exited early in the individual event -- delivered an assured 10 that finished closer to the centre than Korea’s, sealing India’s first Asian Championship men’s team gold since 2007. India’s compound archers have have had a stellar run with Jyothi Surekha Vennam completing a memorable double by winning both the team and individual gold.

Ankita Bhakat capped a sensational day, stunning Paris Olympics silver-medallist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3 while Dhiraj Bommadevara also won his final as India clinched gold medals in both men’s and women’s event at the Asian Archery Championship here on Friday. Dhiraj defeated compatriot Rahul 6-2 in the final to make it a 1-2.