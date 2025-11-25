Real president puts weight behind Super League again

Madrid: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering allowing investors to buy a stake of up to 10% in the club, and insisted the Super League remains an “indispensable project” for the future of soccer.

Speaking to club members at the club’s general assembly on Sunday, Pérez said he will propose a statutory reform during an extraordinary assembly to allow for the possibility of outside investors to take a minority stake in the club. “We will continue to be a members’ club, but we must create a subsidiary in which the 100,000 members of Real Madrid will always retain absolute control,” he said. “On that basis, this subsidiary could simply incorporate a minority stake, for example, 5% — never more than 10% — from one or more investors committed to the very long term and willing to contribute their own resources.”

Pérez said that would be “the clearest and most compelling way to value our club.”

“The fact that someone is willing to invest such a significant amount for a symbolic stake is the greatest demonstration of the value of Real Madrid,” he said.