Real Madrid unveil Alexander-Arnold, says it’s ‘dream come true’

Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold was officially introduced by Real Madrid on Thursday, saying he was fulfilling his dream to play for the Spanish powerhouse.

Madrid moved forward with signing Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool — for a reported fee of up to 10 million euros ($11.5 million) — to get him on June 1 instead of for free at the end of the month. That allowed Madrid to count on the defender to play for Xabi Alonso’s team at the Club World Cup in the United States.

Madrid open their Club World Cup group-stage campaign against Saudi club Al-Hilal next Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Alexander-Arnold was accompanied by his parents and relatives in the capital. After signing the contract alongside Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, he was introduced with a video of his highlights and then spoke briefly, in Spanish.

“Thank you for this opportunity,” he said. “To sign with a club like Real Madrid doesn’t happen very often. It’s a dream come true. I’m very happy and proud to be here. I’m very excited to show my game to Madrid fans but I’m aware that it’s a great responsibility to play for Real Madrid. I’m ready to give my all for this team and for the fans.”

Madrid also this week introduced central defender Dean Huijsen.

Alexander-Arnold, who will wear the No. 12 jersey, arrived on a six-year contract through June 2031. He will join fellow England international Jude Bellingham.

Alexander-Arnold won nine titles with Liverpool, including one Champions League and two Premier Leagues.

“We welcome a player who has won everything and who marked an era in a prestigious club such as Liverpool,” Pérez said. “You could have continued playing in any other club but you chose to continue your career with our club and we will never forget that.”