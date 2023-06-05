Real Madrid to focus on rebuilding its attack

Madrid: Real Madrid goes into the offseason knowing it will need to boost its attack after losing Karim Benzema and other forwards.

Benzema, the team’s top striker in recent seasons and last year’s Ballon d’Or winner, decided this weekend that he will not be back after 14 years at the club. His last game was on Sunday, when he scored in a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao on the final day of the Spanish league.

Also not returning next season are Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano D az, leaving the club with few options in attack. “That’s where we have to act and we’re going to do it without any rush,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “We have time to do it without any rush. We’re looking for a striker who can score goals and link up well with the others.”

Ancelotti said the club wants the profile of a striker who can team up well with Vin cius J nior and Rodrygo, the young Brazilian forwards “who are starting to take a more leading role” in the squad.

“At the moment we only have two forwards, but I’m not worried at all because we have all the time we need to sort it out,” Ancelotti said. “You win games with and without forwards. Forwards are more likely to score, but what makes the difference is when a team plays solidly, compactly, with effort and as a team. Harry Kane is among the strikers reported to be on the list of candidates to replace Benzema, the 35-year-old Frenchman who is expected to play in Saudi Arabia.

“His departure has come as a surprise to everyone, but we understand it,” Ancelotti said of Benzema.