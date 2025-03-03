Real Madrid lose at Betis as Isco spearheads 2-1 comeback

Barcelona: Real Madrid stumbled in the three-way race for the Spanish league title as Isco Alarcón guided Real Betis to a 2-1 comeback win over the defending champion.

The former Madrid player delivered a corner kick that was headed in by fellow midfielder Johnny Cardoso in the 34th minute on Saturday, cancelling out Brahim Díaz’s opener

for Madrid.

Isco then put Betis ahead from the penalty spot in the 54th after he passed to Jesús Rodríguez and Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger knocked the Betis forward down in the area.

Madrid’s loss left it level on points with Barcelona, which hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid moved two points clear of them both at the top of the table after substitute Julián Álvarez scored to secure a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Kylian Mbappé was back starting for Madrid after missing one game because of a problem with a tooth. Coach Carlo Ancelotti substituted him with 15 minutes left, saying that his dental issue had impeded him from training properly and that his star striker “was not 100%.”

“We weren’t able to keep our initiative and the result got away from us,” Ancelotti said.

“This is a hard blow, and we have to react. Today we didn’t play well.”

Madrid had led the league but is now struggling with just one victory its last five rounds, a poor run that includes a defeat at modest Espanyol.

Next for Madrid: Tuesday’s Champions League round-of-16 game against Atletico.

Isco left Madrid three years ago, having helped it win five Champions League titles before he lost his starting job and then struggled to get off the bench.

But Madrid might wish it had him back after the 32-year-old midfielder was the most decisive player on the field at the Benito Villamarin.