Real Madrid held to high-scoring draw at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga

Barcelona: Real Madrid was held at Rayo Vallecano to 3-3 in a thrilling derby, missing a chance to overtake Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Rayo set a fast pace and stunned the powerhouse with two headed goals from Unai López and Abdul Mumin to lead 2-0 by the 36th minute.

Federico Valverde struck with a powerful shot from well outside the area to pull one back for Madrid then Jude Bellingham headed the visitors level from a pass by Rodrygo just before halftime.

Madrid looked on course to completing a comeback win when Rodrygo put them in front for the first time with a deflected shot in the 56th.

But Rayo midfield leader Isi Palazón stretched out a boot to steer Florian Lejeune’s shot past Thibaut Courtois in the 64th.

Madrid was without striker Kylian Mbappé, who is nursing a left-thigh injury. Vinícius Júnior went on as a second-half substitute.

Goalie Augusto Batalla saved the Brazilian’s best effort in the final period.

Madrid remained second, one point behind Barcelona.

Ancelotti satisfied’Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted his team dropped its guard in defense when his players left López and Mumin unchecked to turn in crosses. But he said he was “satisfied” with his team’s reaction, especially given the injuries to defensive starters Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy.

He also looked to last season, when his team drew twice with Rayo.

“Last year we didn’t win here, we drew, and we won the league anyway,” Ancelotti said. “We are playing well and on the right path. So, we had a draw. We need to look toward the next games.”

Madrid, as the Champions League titleholder, next travels to Qatar to play the Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican club Pachuca.

“We have a great chance to win a title on Wednesday, which would put the cherry on top of a great year,” Ancelotti said. Bellingham took his league scoring run to six games in a row. Vinícius will miss the next game at home against Sevilla after picking up his fifth yellow card, this time for protesting.