Real Madrid held by Girona

Real Madrid failed to return to the top of the La Liga on Sunday after being held 1-1 at relegation-threatened Girona.

Kylian Mbappé converted a 67th-minute penalty after Azzedine Ounahi had put the hosts ahead in the 45th at Montilivi Stadium.

Mbappé, who scored four goals midweek against Olympiakos in the Champions League, almost won it for Madrid when his right-footed strike from near the penalty spot just missed deep into stoppage time. "I liked how the team reacted, even though it wasn't enough to get the win," Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said. "In the second half we improved and we could've won coming from behind. We couldn't finish the chances we created."